CHARLOTTE — WCNC Charlotte, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate, today announced Nick Sturdivant as the newest addition to its evening news team. He will join veteran journalist Jane Monreal at 4 p.m. weekdays and will also anchor on Saturday evenings. Sturdivant brings his dynamic reporting skills and passion for storytelling to the Carolinas beginning Oct. 30.

“Nick has a strong connection to the Carolinas, and his dedication to community journalism will be an asset for WCNC Charlotte we serve viewers across the region,” News Director Carrie Hofmann said.

Sturdivant was most recently an anchor and reporter at WNCN-TV in Raleigh-Durham, where he provided in-depth reporting on the Raleigh mass shooting in 2022, delivering live updates from the field to keep the community informed. Additionally, his dedication to showcasing stories that matter was demonstrated through his Black History Month special, "Honoring Black History," which celebrated individuals and businesses making positive contributions to the community.

Earlier in his career, Sturdivant held roles at WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, and WGHP-TV in High Point.

Sturdivant will co-anchor alongside WCNC Charlotte’s award-winning journalist Jane Monreal, who has spent the past two years serving as WCNC Charlotte’s weekend evening anchor and reporter. From hurricanes to high-profile murder trials to investigative series, Monreal has covered it all in her 20 years as a journalist across the country, including in Los Angeles, Denver and Kansas City.

Monreal will continue as the Sunday evening anchor and will join Sturdivant on the 4 p.m. weekdays.

