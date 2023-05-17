WCNC Charlotte has been named the recipient of two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards are for a series of investigative reports about the dangers police pursuits pose for the public and a compilation of stories in the overall digital category.

Reporter Nate Morabito’s investigation found the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s reliance on the controversial tactic of police chases more than quadrupled over the last decade. In the first two weeks of 2022 alone, two innocent bystanders died following split-second police decisions. The WCNC analysis of the only available federal data concluded innocent bystander deaths hit a record high nationally in 2020. The six-part series titled “In Pursuit” received the regional Murrow in the News Series category.

Morabito’s series was also part of the team’s digital entry, which highlights WCNC’s focus on adding context and depth to the stories on all platforms. The digital entry also included reporter Michelle Boudin’s story titled “The Mary Collins Lockdown Murder Mystery;” coverage of the deadly media helicopter crash; stories on the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari; and WCNC’s online coverage of new 2023 laws.

“It’s always gratifying to be recognized by your peers for impactful journalism,” news director Carrie Hofmann said. “These kinds of stories represent the coverage we try to provide every day. We believe our viewers can see the difference, and we appreciate that they choose our team as their source for local news and information.”

WCNC Charlotte will now compete against other regional Murrow winners in each category for a National Edward R. Murrow Award. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold ethical standards, demonstrate technical expertise and the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community according to the Radio Television Digital News Association.