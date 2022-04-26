We Banjo 3 brings Irish-Americana fusion back to the Davis Theatre this Thursday

Catchy choruses. Pitch perfect harmonies. A rapport with the audience like we’ve never seen.

We Banjo 3 returns to the Davis Theatre this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for another Irish-Americana fueled performance that’s nearly impossible to describe to anyone who hasn’t witnessed them live.

The last time Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley – all brothers who met as schoolmates in Galway, Ireland - performed in the Davis Theatre, the audience spent more time on their feet than they did in their seats.

That was three years ago and the brothers still exude positive energy, delivered with brilliance through impeccable vocal harmonies and high level talent of award-winning mandolin and banjo playing.

Tickets are still available to the April 28 show, which also happens to be the last performance of the Davis Theatre’s 2021-2022 season.

Want to go?

What: We Banjo 3

When: Thursday, April 28, 7:30 pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Cabarrus Arts Council, downtown Concord

How (much): $39

This Week (April 27-30)

We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Plein Air Paint Out – Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Plein Air artists: Bring your materials and set up inside the Memorial Gardens in downtown Concord’s Spring Street to capture the azaleas and tulips in season. Limited to the first 12 plein air artists who register. Registration is mandatory. Deadline is April 23: Plein Air Reg (cabarrusartguild.org). For details, contact the Cabarrus Art Guild or Spring Gallery Artist Group: www.springgalleryart.com.

BrightFire Music and Arts Festival - Saturday, April 30, 4 - 10:30 p.m. A kaleidoscopic celebration of Life, Hope, and Renewal through music, art, dance, nature, and fire. Concerts, artists, crafters, dance, food trucks, tea, beer, wine, games, fire performances, flower crown crafts, pilates, fairy forest, & more! Recommended for all ages; Cost is $10-$50. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 BrightFire Music & Arts Festival Tickets, Sat, Apr 30, at 4 p.m. | Eventbrite.

Next Week (May 1 - 7)

Beginners Pottery Wheel Class – Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m. Adults & kids 8+ Cost $59.92, Includes 2 projects, 2 days of fun... 5 spots per session. All Inclusive. Paint Your Hearts Out, 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beginners-pottery-wheel-class-adults-and-kids-8-tickets-202679388507?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

2022 North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival – Friday, May 6, 3 p.m. - Saturday, May 7, 11 p.m. An amazing day of local craft beer and live music and it all takes place on a non-profit historic site and farm just minutes outside of Charlotte in Huntersville, NC. Recommended for families; tickets start at $8. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival Tickets, Fri, May 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite.

Upcoming

The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12 - 22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).

Rockin’ The Burg – REV ON “Foreigner Experience” - Saturday, May 14, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see (1) Rockin' The Burg - REV ON "Foreigner Experience" | Facebook.

Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay .

Fulltime Funkytown Welcome Event – Monday, May 23, 6-8 p.m. Join Fulltime Funkytown at Southern Strain Brewing to learn more about this new arts nonprofit and its exciting upcoming project to advance public art in Concord. Recommended for adults; entry is free. Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001, Concord. For more information, see Fulltime Funkytown 501c3 Welcome Event Tickets, Mon, May 23, at 6 p.m. | Eventbrite.

Sing for Spring - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary: Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. Accompanied by West Cabarrus Highschool, the Piedmont Choral Society will perform a collection of patriotic songs during this afternoon of music, refreshments, and support-raising for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Recommended for families; admission is free. Frank Liske Park Amphitheater, 4001 Stough Rd, Concord. This event is sponsored by Shoe Show, Inc.

Breakfast for the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives. It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27 at 7:30 am at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Register TODAY by emailing ruby@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Interested in becoming a Table Host? Email Lisa@cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 13 – Friday, June 17, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

