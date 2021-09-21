We Banjo 3 returns to the Davis Theatre

We won’t forget the first time We Banjo 3 performed in the Davis Theatre. Rollicking fun, this Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley –– kept the audience on their feet more than in their seats.
And now they’re back Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 7:30 p.m. with just what we need. More of that joyful energy!
If you like Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft, you’re in for a treat. Even if you’re not sure if that’s what you like, we invite you to come. It’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.
We Banjo 3: www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNVFNfBvTqM
Enjoy locally crafted beers from Cabarrus Brewing Company in our beer and wine garden on the front lawn before the show.
Learn more about our COVID safety measures here: https://bit.ly/Davisupdates
We Banjo 3 Hotel Sponsor: Embassy Suites Concord
Want to go?
What: We Banjo 3 in the Davis Theatre
When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cabarrus Arts Council’s Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord
How much: $39 https://bit.ly/web3tix
This Week (September 22-25)
Belly Dance Class - Every Saturday at 10 a.m., September 18, 2021 - December 18, 2021, Concord Belly Dance is the only studio in Cabarrus County dedicated solely to the art of belly dance. It is our belief that belly dance is for everyone - all shapes, sizes, colors, genders and walks of life. It is our goal to maintain a positive, encouraging environment in which students can learn, grow, and, most importantly, have fun expressing themselves through dance. Learn this graceful, ancient art with an experienced, caring instructor. Come find your dance with us. Cost is $12 per class; Recommended for adults; 40 Union Street South, Concord. Use the private entrance beside 35 Market Street at the purple door. For more information: HOME | concordbellydance.
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
Fantastic Fall Fun, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Thursday, September 23, 2021, 4:30 p.m. Want to make some fantastic fall crafts with us? We will celebrate the season by making some fabulous fall creations all out of paper bags. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street. For more information and to register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/fantastic-fall-fun-con-1/.
Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat - Thursday, September 23, 2021, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Pre-purchase your canvas right here for $35! A spectrum of pre-mixed puddle paints, 11x14" canvas, and gloves available for each participant! Run-time with TuxedoKat's 3-Step explanation is about 30 minutes, depending on how many times you pour! Participants will leave wet puddle painting at Southern Strain to dry and available for pick up after 48 hours. Please wear painting clothes! All ages welcomed! Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/come-puddle-paint-at-brewery-in-concord-tickets-124453803677?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Quaint n’ Quirky Quilling, Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Come learn about the basics of paper quilling. Choose from three beginner designs to create and take home. Recommended for adults; cost is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Highway 24/27 East. For more information and to register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/quaint-n-quirky-quilling-mid/.
Tie-Dye Fun, Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, September 25, 2021 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Come join us in making a unique tie dye pattern! Make sure to bring your own shirt to dye when attending this program and wear clothing you can get messy. Program will be held outside, weather permitting. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street. Recommended for ages 12-18; cost is free. For more information and to register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/tie-dye-fun-kan/.
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 6-11; Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland. Visit Library System - STEAM Explorers* (MID) (activecalendar.com) to register.
Downtown Cabaret - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9 p.m.: Enjoy a classy night of burlesque accompanied by a live trio band and craft beer at Red Hill Brewery in Downtown Concord. Tickets are $25-$50; recommended for adults. Visit Downtown Cabaret (facebook.com) for details. Red Hill Brewing Company, 21 Union Street South.
Colorful Lights Historic Walking Tour - Friday, September 3, 2021, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Every weekend in September, the Residents of Historic Concord will illuminate over 50 homes along Historic North and South Union streets with colorful lights! The tour runs through Downtown Concord and invites everyone to celebrate the area’s rich history and visit local Downtown businesses. Stroll the nearly 4-mile loop to enjoy colorfully flood-lit homes while following an interactive guide and GPS map on your smartphone.Cost is free. Downtown Concord, NC. Visit Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour | Visit Cabarrus for details.
Next Week (September 26-October 2)
Crafters Unite, Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant - Monday, September 27, 2021, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on various crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Recommended for adults; cost is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street. For more information and to register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafters-unite-mtp-rr/.
FAM: Fine Art Makers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 1:30 p.m. & 6 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. (Registration is limited to 12.) Recommended for ages 6-15; cost is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway. For more information and to register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/.
STEAM Explorers, Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology, and art. Registration required. Face coverings are required. Cost is free; Recommended for ages 6-11. Auditorium, 27 Union Street. Visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/ to register.
Concord International Festival - Saturdays, October 2, 2021, 12p.m.-6p.m.; This free and family-friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors and a kids’ zone. Recommended for all ages; Union St. Concord, NC. Hosted by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, October 2, 2021-November 21 2021, 10a.m.-5p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
Upcoming
Clay - Annual Pottery Exhibition & Sale - The Galleries - October 7, 2021 to January 8, 2022. Sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Clay – Thursday, October 7, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to see and shop The Galleries’ popular annual pottery exhibition and sale, and meet many of the artists from the exhibition; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
We Banjo 3 - Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 7:30 pm; $39 - This Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet continually pushes musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience.We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. A Davis Theatre past favorite! Hotel sponsor for We Banjo 3: Embassy Suites Concord. Purchase tickets online at https://bit.ly/web3tix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Family Day - Saturday, October 23, 2021, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s Family Days feature fun and creative activities for children in The Galleries and Davis Theatre and opportunities for anyone to visit The Galleries on a weekend. Children also will be able to do activities related to the current exhibition, including the “I Spy” art work scavenger hunt, “Art Box” craft projects and “Think About It” guided questionnaires. People may visit any time between 1 pm and 4 pm. Family Days are free! Sponsored by Atrium Health. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South. cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration - Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11a.m. - 4p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, January 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, January 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11a.m.-3p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.