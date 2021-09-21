We Banjo 3 returns to the Davis Theatre

This Week (September 22-25)

Belly Dance Class - Every Saturday at 10 a.m., September 18, 2021 - December 18, 2021, Concord Belly Dance is the only studio in Cabarrus County dedicated solely to the art of belly dance. It is our belief that belly dance is for everyone - all shapes, sizes, colors, genders and walks of life. It is our goal to maintain a positive, encouraging environment in which students can learn, grow, and, most importantly, have fun expressing themselves through dance. Learn this graceful, ancient art with an experienced, caring instructor. Come find your dance with us. Cost is $12 per class; Recommended for adults; 40 Union Street South, Concord. Use the private entrance beside 35 Market Street at the purple door. For more information: HOME | concordbellydance.

Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).