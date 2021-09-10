'We still have a lot to do': UPS gives Barber Scotia $20,000 grant

CONCORD —The United Parcel Service (UPS) gave a $20,000 grant to Barber Scotia College Friday to go toward fund renovations, technology and student recruitment.

At the grant presentation Sept. 10, Henry Beards, UPS director of health and safety, said there is a lot of opportunity in Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the community.

"I know this is a university that has a lot of history and this is a university, from our standpoint, that needed help, not only from a community but from a corporation," Beards said. "Our goal is to do what ever we can do to jumpstart them and support them."

This isn't the first time Barber Scotia and UPS have partnered. In 2020, UPS met with Barber Scotia's board of directors and asked how the college needed to be supported. UPS gave the college a $7,500 grant for beautification of the college grounds and brought volunteers to the college to help with repairs and ground maintenance. In 2020, the volunteers participated in a total of over 1,000 community service hours as part of a Neighbor to Neighbor program.

Beards said community service is the most important part and confirmed the volunteers will be back this year.