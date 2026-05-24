Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 AM EDT May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dense Fog Reducing Visibility Across the Region TonightWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect with visibility dropping to 1 mile and in some areas as low as 1/2 mile. Conditions will remain variable throughout the night.What to Expect:Visibility as low as 1 mile, with isolated spots down to 1/2 mile.Rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Potential travel delays due to reduced visibility.Increased risk of accidents on roadways. Safety Tips:Drive cautiously and maintain a safe following distance.Use low-beam headlights to improve visibility.Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. People are also reading… Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 'Top Chef' episode in Asheville highlights food traditions, Helene recovery Coca-Cola 600 Week is here - Drivers reflect on powerful pre-race ceremony Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who opened Asheville business faces backlash Proposed Cabarrus County budget holds rate at 57.6 cents, increases spending by 3 percent Memorial Day schedules - Many offices closed; parks, pools open White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Coca-Cola 600 Weekend is here - NASCAR's longest race Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers Family: Kyle Busch died from severe pneumonia, sepsis Graduation week cranks up in earnest this week in Cabarrus County When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode