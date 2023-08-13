The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.