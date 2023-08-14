Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's w…