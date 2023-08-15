The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.