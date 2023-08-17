The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfe…