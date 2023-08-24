Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. H…