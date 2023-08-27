Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:31 PM EDT until SUN 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Concord, NC
