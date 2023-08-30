Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.