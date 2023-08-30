Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees toda…