Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees toda…