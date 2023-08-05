Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. I…