The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay…
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees toda…