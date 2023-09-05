The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees t…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We…