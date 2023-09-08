The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.