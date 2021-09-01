Weddington Road Bark Park to close for three days later this month

Staff report
CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord Weddington Road Bark Park will temporarily close later this month for scheduled maintenance.
The Bark Park will be closed Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, September 15 while city contractors make needed repairs to fencing. During this time, both the small and large dog off-leash lots will be closed. However, public restrooms will remain open and visitors may continue to utilize the parking area at the Bark Park and access to the Hector Henry Greenway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.