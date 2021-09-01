 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weddington Road Bark Park to close for three days later this month
0 Comments

Weddington Road Bark Park to close for three days later this month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weddington Road Bark Park

The City of Concord announced a three day closure for the Weddington Road Bark Park in September for maintenance. The small and large dog off-leash lots will also be closed. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord Weddington Road Bark Park will temporarily close later this month for scheduled maintenance.

The Bark Park will be closed Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, September 15 while city contractors make needed repairs to fencing. During this time, both the small and large dog off-leash lots will be closed. However, public restrooms will remain open and visitors may continue to utilize the parking area at the Bark Park and access to the Hector Henry Greenway.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts