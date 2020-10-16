Weddington Road Bark Park will temporarily close

CONCORD – The Weddington Road Bark Park located at 8955 Weddington Road. Concord will close Monday, Oct. 19th thru Sunday, Oct. 25th for seasonal maintenance.
Both large and small dog lots will be closed. Restrooms, parking, and greenway access will remain open. The park will reopen on Monday, Oct. 26th.
To find out more about the City of Concord's greenway system and other recreation opportunities, contact Parks and Recreation at concordparksandrec.org or call 704-920-5600.
