Weddington Road Bark Park will temporarily close
Weddington Road Bark Park will temporarily close

  • Updated
Dog park

The Weddington Road Dog Park will close for maintaince Monday, Oct 19, and reopen Monday, Oct. 26. The rest rooms, parking lot and greenway will remain open.

 From City of Concord

CONCORD – The Weddington Road Bark Park located at 8955 Weddington Road. Concord will close Monday, Oct. 19th thru Sunday, Oct. 25th for seasonal maintenance.

Both large and small dog lots will be closed. Restrooms, parking, and greenway access will remain open. The park will reopen on Monday, Oct. 26th.

To find out more about the City of Concord's greenway system and other recreation opportunities, contact Parks and Recreation at concordparksandrec.org or call 704-920-5600.

