Attention all runners, walkers, and environmental advocates get ready for the Regional Stormwater Partnership of the Carolinas' “Stormwater Runoff” race – where wellness meets conservation.

The virtual event will be March 12-18, where you can increase your wellness and raise awareness about the importance of reducing stormwater pollution.

Note that this is a "virtual race", giving you the convenience to choose your time, place, and distance.

Enjoy a scenic route that takes you along the water's edge, and you'll be able to see first-hand the impact that stormwater runoff can have on our waterways. No water? No problem. Along your chosen route, simply notice the storm drains, gardens, roadways, litter, and other features that might impact your local water quality.

The “Stormwater Runoff” is not just a race, but a movement. A movement to educate and inspire people to take action against stormwater pollution.

So, sign up today, and join the RSPC in this mission to keep our waterways clean and healthy for future generations. Let's run toward a greener tomorrow. https://runsignup.com/.../RegionalStormwaterPartnershipof...

Snap photos of your activity (a selfie, stream, storm drain, garden, etc.) and email them to kellyhendrixrspc@gmail.com to be featured on the RSPC Facebook page!

You may also opt to self-report your stats (distance, time, location, etc.) to kellyhendrixrspc@gmail.com.