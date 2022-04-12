West Cabarrus Prom Closet grand opening big success

CONCORD — Over the weekend, more than 200 girls left West Cabarrus High School with their perfect prom dress free of charge.

The school's multipurpose room was transformed into a dress boutique April 9 with racks of dresses, tables of shoes, jewelry, handbags, and a curtained off changing area.

Cheers went up every time a girl found her dress, and she was quickly swept away to the alterations area — another free service.

Junior Zoe Duncan — the main student organizer for the event — was beaming with smiles as she helped girls onto the alterations platform.

Duncan said she got the idea for a prom closet after speaking with a friend about the former prom closet at Jay M. Robinson High School. She loved the idea and wanted to bring it to West Cabarrus.

She undertook the project as part of her leadership class and enlisted the help of Clydenia Carter, the school's front office receptionist.

Carter was also bustling around the closet Saturday and she shared Duncan's enthusiasm.

"It is more than I thought it would be," Carter said. "Everything just gives it that boutique feel. I just wanted the girls to be comfortable enough, and with all we have gone through in the past few years with no proms, everything shut down, businesses shut down, a lot of families are struggling. It is a big cost to buy a dress. To have one free — even shoes and alterations — they can save that money and relax a little bit. It can take the pressure off our community because we need a break."

The closet is also open to all Cabarrus County students, not just those at West Cabarrus — something Duncan wanted to ensure.

"Along the way I realized how many people could use it," she said. "I thought this shouldn't just be a West thing because more people than just West students may need one. So we opened it up to all county."

Once Duncan presented the idea to the school principal for approval, the real planning began.

Thankfully a small part of that work had been done previously. There was a prom closet at Jay M. Robinson High School that ran for more than 10 years with the help of Suzanne Marburger, who is now a retired teacher.

Marburger opened the prom closet for the same reasons Duncan did, to make sure every girl who wanted a dress could get one. She was also helping out at the closet over the weekend.

"They called me up and asked if I wanted to help because they know 'I've done it before, and I said yes please let me come. It's just so much fun when you're in it," she said.

Marburger ran her closet from her home and slowly perfected the process over the years, adding things like clothing racks later down the line. Some of her best practices were used in the West Cabarrus Prom Closet.

Around 2018-2019, she decided to let someone else in the community take over the closet, and she transferred her dresses to a church for safe keeping.

While the closet did open up in 2020 with someone new, COVID kept that prom season from happening.

Now with prom season in full swing, the dresses at the church were brought back out and handed to the West Cabarrus Prom Closet. There were about 200. The Cabarrus community also came together and donated several hundred more dresses, making the total count of dresses donated to the West Cabarrus Prom Closet about 600.

The closet was open April 8 and 9 and about 200 girls found their dresses.

But Carter said the closet can remain open for a little while longer.

"If some girls did not get a chance to be here, I will do a private opening for them for the next two more weeks because we have the dresses and we can shift them into a smaller classroom," she said.

Also Duncan said girls should be prepared to see the closet again next year. She and other organizers want to make it an annual event. And she'll be around in 2023 to make it happen.

"This is coming back. I'm only a junior and everyone here said they will be back to help," she said.