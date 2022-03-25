 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

West Cabarrus students, faculty make prom accessible with 'Prom Closet'

  • 0
Feminime Beauty Dress Logos

The second day of the closet will also coincide with the West Cabarrus High School Spring Festival. 

 Submitted image

CONCORD — Prom season is just around the corner and students and faculty at West Cabarrus High School are making sure everyone is dolled up and ready.

The Prom Closet was first started by Suzanne Marburger a few years ago under the name Prom Boutique to help students who couldn't afford it, get dresses for the big dance at no cost.

Now West Cabarrus students and faculty have taken up the mantle with West Cabarrus High School's first annual Prom Closet. For two days, the closet will be open for anyone who needs a dress, shoes or accessories.

The closet will officially open April 8 from 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. and then April 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at West Cabarrus High School. The second day will coincide with the high school's spring festival. 

WCHS PROM CLOSET SPANISH FLYER

Organizer for the event are reaching out to every part of the Cabarrus community. 

The closet already has 200 new and gently used dresses, shoes, accessories and even some suits available. There will also be a seamstress at the ready to make alterations at no cost. 

Clydenia Carter is helpign to put on the event. She said it's just about being able to make prom special.

People are also reading…

"I didn't have an opportunity to have a dress like this," Carter explained. "I see these dresses and they're just amazing. This is a huge burden for some of our parents financially and we want every student to have an opportunity to take advantage of it."

To offer enough room for the event, the closet will be held in the multipurpose room at the high school.

The event is also open to all Cabarrus County students in need of prom attire  not just West Cabarrus students. 

Those attending can park in the front parking lot and enter through the main doors. 

West Cabarrus High School is located at 4100 Weddington Road Concord, NC 28027.

For more information, send an email to clydenia.carter@cabarrus.k12.nc.us or call 704-260-5970.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Steve Nichols and his partner, John Winn, were sitting on their couch over the weekend when they saw a news story about a North Carolina dog facing the same ignorance and bigotry they’ve encountered as an openly gay couple for 33 years. Fezco’s previous owners had surrendered him for humping another male dog, according to WCCB, which cited a Facebook post by Stanly County Animal Protective ...

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts