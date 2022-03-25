West Cabarrus students, faculty make prom accessible with 'Prom Closet'

CONCORD — Prom season is just around the corner and students and faculty at West Cabarrus High School are making sure everyone is dolled up and ready.

The Prom Closet was first started by Suzanne Marburger a few years ago under the name Prom Boutique to help students who couldn't afford it, get dresses for the big dance at no cost.

Now West Cabarrus students and faculty have taken up the mantle with West Cabarrus High School's first annual Prom Closet. For two days, the closet will be open for anyone who needs a dress, shoes or accessories.

The closet will officially open April 8 from 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. and then April 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at West Cabarrus High School. The second day will coincide with the high school's spring festival.

The closet already has 200 new and gently used dresses, shoes, accessories and even some suits available. There will also be a seamstress at the ready to make alterations at no cost.

Clydenia Carter is helpign to put on the event. She said it's just about being able to make prom special.

"I didn't have an opportunity to have a dress like this," Carter explained. "I see these dresses and they're just amazing. This is a huge burden for some of our parents financially and we want every student to have an opportunity to take advantage of it."

To offer enough room for the event, the closet will be held in the multipurpose room at the high school.

The event is also open to all Cabarrus County students in need of prom attire — not just West Cabarrus students.

Those attending can park in the front parking lot and enter through the main doors.

West Cabarrus High School is located at 4100 Weddington Road Concord, NC 28027.

For more information, send an email to clydenia.carter@cabarrus.k12.nc.us or call 704-260-5970.