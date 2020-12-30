 Skip to main content
What 2021 brings for Concord
What 2021 brings for Concord

Downtown Concord

Through the course of 2020, the private and public sector has seen an increased in planned development and added services for the community. Read how those changes will look like for the city in 2021 and beyond. 

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CONCORD  In the year of a pandemic, the City of Concord has seen ingenuity from public and private sectors meeting the needs of the community.

From the Cabarrus Dream Center to the Concord Family Enrichment Association, Concord residents can expect major updates in 2021.

The Cabarrus Dream Center, a facility started by Multiply Church, began phase one of its construction upgrade in October thanks to private donations. While there are four phases, the first includes client space for Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM). Converting an old storage room, the center will house financial services, transitional housing and My Father’s House CCM staff and volunteers, once the space is complete February 2021.

Cabarrus Dream Center Exterior

The Cabarrus Dream Center has started its first expansion phase this month, which will bring in six Cooperative Christian Ministries staff members and one to two volunteers to run CCM client services at the center. Construction for the CCM space is expected to be complete in February. 

Then phase two will begin. While CCM will be housed in the ground floor of the converted storage room, Present Age Ministries, a non-profit that aids victims of human trafficking, is expected to have offices on the second floor. Construction for this phase of the project will begin in 2021 as soon as funding is available.

Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA)

The city of Concord created a nonprofit, Concord Family Enrichment Association, to aid in combating the staggering need for affordable housing that the city faces. 

The city’s affordable housing market also saw change in 2020. The Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) not only kicked off this year, but was given a 501c3 status and received its first grant.

The city plans to work with CFEA by having the association handle all rental affordable housing units. As of the December 2020 city council meeting, the city had 10 multi-family and 14 single-family affordable housing units under construction. The city is still looking to purchase units in the city center.

CFEA also can go before the city council to request appropriated funds for financial assistance, which is what the nonprofit plans to do in January.

There are currently 10 multi-family and 14 single-family units under construction for affordable housing.

The city is also looking at purchasing several other properties in the city center.

The city also plans to build 26 townhomes on Lincoln Street — 70 percent will be sold and 30 percent will be rented out and handled through CFEA.

The association is also planning to request funding from the city council in the January 2021 council meeting to cover administration, startup and education costs.

Residents can also expect some major development happening in the downtown area and soon.

LMG Market Street

The city of Concord expects the mixed-use development project from Lansing Melbourne Group that will bring 151 workforce housing units to the city to begin construction before the end of the year. The 30 Market St. SW location shown in the rendering is expected to start construction first. 

The city and Cabarrus County approved an estimated $50 million development project by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG).

The project is for a mixed-use district in downtown Concord with 294 housing units with 151 reserved as workforce housing units at 30 Market St. SW., 26 Union St. S. and 25 Barbrick Ave. SW.

The city and Cabarrus County have also approved 132 parking spaces for the development.

While the City Council approved the master development agreement with LMG in September, the final approval for the project was given at the December 2020 city council meeting. The closing date for the Market Street property was expected to be Dec. 18.

But this isn't the only development headed for Concord. The city council recently approved the annexation of about 14 acres on Zion Church Road that will be used for industrial development.

The city also expects Concord Fire Station 12's construction to be completed by November 2021. 

