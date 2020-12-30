What 2021 brings for Concord

CONCORD — In the year of a pandemic, the City of Concord has seen ingenuity from public and private sectors meeting the needs of the community.
From the Cabarrus Dream Center to the Concord Family Enrichment Association, Concord residents can expect major updates in 2021.
The Cabarrus Dream Center, a facility started by Multiply Church, began phase one of its construction upgrade in October thanks to private donations. While there are four phases, the first includes client space for Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM). Converting an old storage room, the center will house financial services, transitional housing and My Father’s House CCM staff and volunteers, once the space is complete February 2021.
Then phase two will begin. While CCM will be housed in the ground floor of the converted storage room, Present Age Ministries, a non-profit that aids victims of human trafficking, is expected to have offices on the second floor. Construction for this phase of the project will begin in 2021 as soon as funding is available.
The city’s affordable housing market also saw change in 2020. The Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) not only kicked off this year, but was given a 501c3 status and received its first grant.
The city plans to work with CFEA by having the association handle all rental affordable housing units. As of the December 2020 city council meeting, the city had 10 multi-family and 14 single-family affordable housing units under construction. The city is still looking to purchase units in the city center.
CFEA also can go before the city council to request appropriated funds for financial assistance, which is what the nonprofit plans to do in January.
The city also plans to build 26 townhomes on Lincoln Street — 70 percent will be sold and 30 percent will be rented out and handled through CFEA.
Residents can also expect some major development happening in the downtown area and soon.
The city and Cabarrus County approved an estimated $50 million development project by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG).
The project is for a mixed-use district in downtown Concord with 294 housing units with 151 reserved as workforce housing units at 30 Market St. SW., 26 Union St. S. and 25 Barbrick Ave. SW.
The city and Cabarrus County have also approved 132 parking spaces for the development.
While the City Council approved the master development agreement with LMG in September, the final approval for the project was given at the December 2020 city council meeting. The closing date for the Market Street property was expected to be Dec. 18.