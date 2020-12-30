What 2021 brings for Concord

CONCORD — In the year of a pandemic, the City of Concord has seen ingenuity from public and private sectors meeting the needs of the community.

From the Cabarrus Dream Center to the Concord Family Enrichment Association, Concord residents can expect major updates in 2021.

The Cabarrus Dream Center, a facility started by Multiply Church, began phase one of its construction upgrade in October thanks to private donations. While there are four phases, the first includes client space for Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM). Converting an old storage room, the center will house financial services, transitional housing and My Father’s House CCM staff and volunteers, once the space is complete February 2021.

Then phase two will begin. While CCM will be housed in the ground floor of the converted storage room, Present Age Ministries, a non-profit that aids victims of human trafficking, is expected to have offices on the second floor. Construction for this phase of the project will begin in 2021 as soon as funding is available.

The city’s affordable housing market also saw change in 2020. The Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) not only kicked off this year, but was given a 501c3 status and received its first grant.