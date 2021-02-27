What happens to leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The waitlist serves two purposes for us," Shoe said. "It means we can call you about available time slots and it gives us your contact info so we can get you in if we know we'll have leftover doses."

Clinics like the one held Saturday, Feb. 27, usually result in no leftovers. CHA hadn't planned on holding clinics Feb, 25 or 27, but then Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would start administering vaccines to PreK-12 grade school and childcare workers.

With a short turn-around time, CHA planned for shortened clinics at the arena reaching about 700 people per day, about 200 less patients than usual.

"Today's clinic is the tightest on inventory on site and number of appointments," Beam said as she routed volunteers to stations Saturday.

Limiting vaccine waste isn't the only improvement CHA has made to clinic operations. Volunteers and support staff now work in rotating shifts with the same group members, to keep things moving.

"The efficiency of staff working in a unit gets better and better every time," Beam said.

Chief Operating Officer Shoe said that planning enough staff and volunteers is a challenge. While CHA is holding these clinics, the rest of its normal operations are still happening.