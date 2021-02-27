What happens to leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses?

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus Heath Alliance is in its eighth week of Covid vaccine dispensing and it is ensuring that every available vaccine is administered with no waste.
To do that, CHA is offering leftover doses to clinic volunteers. Based off of the vaccine groups described by the Department of Health and Human Services, those who volunteer at a Covid vaccine clinic are eligible to receive their shot as a frontline worker.
Since CHA opened its first Covid vaccine clinic Jan. 6, there was always the possibility that the number of vaccines taken out of frozen storage may exceed the number of patients.
Marcella Beam, CHA chief community health officer, said several factors may result in leftover doses. CHA administers about 900-1,100 vaccines every clinic at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, but patients may not show up for their appoint, or once a patient arrives, they may not be eligible to receive the vaccine at that time.
For example if a patient receives another type of vaccine for the flu or Shingles, the patient must wait 14 days before receiving the Covid vaccine. This is a common occurrence among older vaccine patients, Beam said.
But this results in leftover vaccine doses once a clinic is finished. But no one wants to throw away a dose that can help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Once a vial of Moderna vaccine is thawed, an unopened vial can stay viable for up to 12 hours at room temperature. But a punctured vial only has 6 hours before it can't be used. The Pfizer vaccine has even less time once thawed. And vaccine vials cannot be re-frozen.
Modern vials hold 10 doses and Pfizer holds six, according to the CDC, but certain syringe types can get an extra dose out of each.
CHA typically asks their volunteers to work 12 volunteer hours before they can receive a leftover dose.
But leftover dose availability is different after every clinic. There may be as little as five or even no leftover doses. It isn't a guarantee that volunteers will receive a shot, but it is offered, if available.
But the clinics haven't always had volunteers. In the first few weeks, only CHA staff worked the clinics. And those employees were able to receive leftover doses.
Some staff even reached out to eligible community members to receive a leftover dose. And that idea helped spark CHA's waitlist.
Clinic appointments fill up fast, but residents are able to sign up for the waitlist. While the list helps fill cancelled vaccine appointments, CHA can also alert those on the list in real time to open slots, CHA Chief Operating Officer Erin Shoe said.
"The waitlist serves two purposes for us," Shoe said. "It means we can call you about available time slots and it gives us your contact info so we can get you in if we know we'll have leftover doses."
Clinics like the one held Saturday, Feb. 27, usually result in no leftovers. CHA hadn't planned on holding clinics Feb, 25 or 27, but then Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would start administering vaccines to PreK-12 grade school and childcare workers.
With a short turn-around time, CHA planned for shortened clinics at the arena reaching about 700 people per day, about 200 less patients than usual.
"Today's clinic is the tightest on inventory on site and number of appointments," Beam said as she routed volunteers to stations Saturday.
Limiting vaccine waste isn't the only improvement CHA has made to clinic operations. Volunteers and support staff now work in rotating shifts with the same group members, to keep things moving.
"The efficiency of staff working in a unit gets better and better every time," Beam said.
Chief Operating Officer Shoe said that planning enough staff and volunteers is a challenge. While CHA is holding these clinics, the rest of its normal operations are still happening.
"We are a year into this now, and we are still contending with staff burnout and exhaustion," Shoe said. "It's a balance of staff resources to execute the number of vaccines we are getting. All our other operations are still continuing."
A few weeks ago, the state told CHA that it would receive about 950 doses a week. There was one week in January where the state was unable to ship any doses to the county, but that has not happened again.
If the state started to send more doses, Shoes said, other operations may suffer.
"We would have to have some critical conversations about how to scale up and what would have to scale down in our other operations," she said.
To keep that from happening, Shoe is glad to see other vaccine providers come to the market. Moose Pharmacy just got in its first batch of vaccines this past week.
As more pharmacies and other providers in the area start administering Covid vaccines, more doses can reach more people at a faster rate.
Those interested in volunteering, can see information here.