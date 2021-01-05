What I Have Learned: Bright future despite complicities

and I studied many facets of our City’s life. We discovered so much about our City’s achievements, challenges, and possibilities.

Overall, without reservation, Concord continues to be the 24th best place to live in our nation. I am honored to serve on City Council.

Desire to serve

My goal in life has always been to serve God and my neighbors. For 42 years I have done so as an ordained Christian minister, primarily as a pastor of local churches. I love my vocation and have been blessed.

When I retired in 2018 from Central United Methodist Church (in downtown Concord across from the library), I began a more relaxing schedule: traveling, exploring family history, and having more time with friends and family.

A change in plans

In July 2019, Sam Leder, a distinguished member of the City Council, a community leader, and a friend, suddenly died. We all miss Sam and continue to support Shannon and their two boys.

Within days of Sam’s death, however, new candidates had to register for an open seat on the City Council. After many phone calls and visits with friends and community leaders, I decided to run for Concord Council District # 1.