What I Have Learned: Concord is 24th Best Place to Live

Every other year, Concord conducts a comprehensive survey of our citizens to evaluate our City services. In Spring, 2020, the Concord City Council received the independent report.

Compared to other cities in our nation, Concord’s citizens consistently had a higher degree of satisfaction with our city. Overall, 88 percent of our citizens rated Concord as an excellent or good place to live.

Leading the Way Forward Award

In November 2020, the City received a “Leading the Way Forward” award from a national survey company. Concord ranked in the top 10% of all U.S. cities with regard to resident satisfaction with (1) the overall quality of city services, (2) the value received for local taxes and fees, and (3) the overall quality of customer service.

What makes Concord great?

I have now served on Concord’s City Council for just one year. The above ranking, unfortunately, cannot be attributed to me.

I have learned that many parts of Concord not mentioned in the “Money Magazine” article also contribute to make our city great.