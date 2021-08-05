What I Have Learned: Concord’s foundations

In particular, I am thankful for former Councilman David Phillips, who served my 1st District for over twenty years. Dave was a model of public service. Dave listened to many voices, brought to the table his business experience, and led in a calm and focused way. I am honored to be one of those people he has mentored. Thanks also to Dave for helping me remember these leaders and their decisions.

Councilman Sam Leder, who succeeded David, had only served on the Council for almost four years prior to his death. Sam was an accountant and leader who had led many organizations throughout our City.

When the Council was discussing in 2019 raising the minimum wage of City employees to $15 an hour, Sam recognized that such a decision had a high financial cost, but then said, “It’s the right thing to do.” Sam’s best days as a Council member were still ahead of him. People still miss Sam’s wisdom and laughter.

Former Mayor Scott Padgett and City Manager Brian Hiatt

Mayor Scott Padgett served as a leader of Concord for over twenty years. First as a Council Member and then Mayor for sixteen years, Scott simply knows everyone and a little bit about everything in our City.