What I Have Learned: Concord’s foundations

Elected to the Concord City Council almost two years ago, I am still learning about the strengths, challenges, and potential of our great City, the 24th best place to live in our United States.
All of the following observations are mine alone. I am not writing on behalf of the City or other Council members. Instead, I am trying to provide my own broad overview of our wonderful town.
Standing on strong foundations
Let me share some of the foundations that helped make our City great: our previous mayors, council members, and staff along with their visionary decisions.
Over the past decades, Concord has been blessed with forward-looking and stable leaders. Political division has been rare. This lack of conflict and concurrence on major enhancements to our town are witness to this past leadership.
Former mayors and council members
Every citizen of Concord owes deep gratitude to everyone who has ever served on the City Council or as an employee of the City. I am only now discovering the amount of work and sense of deep responsibility each one felt.
I cannot list every name of every elected leader, but former Mayors and Council members still remembered well include Mayor and Councilmember Bernie Edwards, Mayor Harold McEachern, Mayor George Liles, Councilmembers Jim Dorton, Hector Henry, Robert Mathis, Frank Dusch, Alan Small, Jim Ramseur, Lamar Barrier (whom we just lost), and Alfred Brown, Sr. and Alfred Brown, Jr.
In particular, I am thankful for former Councilman David Phillips, who served my 1st District for over twenty years. Dave was a model of public service. Dave listened to many voices, brought to the table his business experience, and led in a calm and focused way. I am honored to be one of those people he has mentored. Thanks also to Dave for helping me remember these leaders and their decisions.
Councilman Sam Leder, who succeeded David, had only served on the Council for almost four years prior to his death. Sam was an accountant and leader who had led many organizations throughout our City.
When the Council was discussing in 2019 raising the minimum wage of City employees to $15 an hour, Sam recognized that such a decision had a high financial cost, but then said, “It’s the right thing to do.” Sam’s best days as a Council member were still ahead of him. People still miss Sam’s wisdom and laughter.
Former Mayor Scott Padgett and City Manager Brian Hiatt
Mayor Scott Padgett served as a leader of Concord for over twenty years. First as a Council Member and then Mayor for sixteen years, Scott simply knows everyone and a little bit about everything in our City.
When I arrived in Concord in 2003 as a pastor, Scott was among the first people to take me out for lunch and share his vision for Concord. He shepherded many game-changing projects through our City. Rightly so, Mayor Padgett’s name is now on our local airport.
City Manager Brian Hiatt also served Concord for twenty years as our day-to-day administrator. Brian was the epitome of sound leadership with a focus on providing high quality of life services with fiscal responsibility.
Brian led during Concord’s most rapid growth and also led us through crises such as the sales of the Concord National Bank, Concord Telephone Company, and transfer of the hospital administration. He also helped us obtain the Inter Basin Transfer of water and survive the loss of the Philip Morris plant and the Great Recession. Brian hired Lloyd Payne who has now become our new City Manager. Concord is deeply in Brian’s debt.
Scott and Brian continue to serve our City by being on the local ABC Board!
Bold past decisions
The above persons made many transformative decisions. While many of the actions of the Council appear mundane, such as an approval of a building contract or zoning request, each one makes a difference. Yet, every few years the Council makes decisions that fundamentally reshape the direction of our City.
Annexation and airport
The 1986 decision to annex land south of the City and the 1995 decision to annex the area around Concord Mills (built in 1999) reshaped our City’s profile. The City doubled in land size from 25 square miles to 64 square miles. The geographic and population center of the City is no longer downtown Concord but has moved southwest toward Afton Village.
The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, once shunned by other jurisdictions, was opened in 1994. It has become a major economic driver and income-producing part of our City. The airport has created 4,500 jobs and produced over $30 million in taxes.
Economic development
Never popular, but essential, were grants for economic development. When new businesses want to come to our community, they almost always ask the City and Cabarrus County for a short-term deferment of some local taxes. When it was to the advantage of the City, the Council approved.
Most recently, the City’s support for Amazon, FedEx, Carvana, Golden Home, Red Bull, and Rauch will move Concord forward. These businesses will create more jobs that pay higher wages. I have come to understand and support such incentives.
More water and new buildings
The 2007 controversial Inter Basin water transfer permit changed the future capacity of our City to grow. Concord does not have a major water supply within our area, so we needed water from new sources.
With guaranteed water allocations now available from Albemarle and Charlotte, from both the Yadkin and the Catawba Rivers, Concord and local communities in Cabarrus County now have the ability to attract more businesses and growth. If this action had not been taken, Concord’s growth today would be minimal.
The Parking Deck (1999), Police Station (2006), and City Hall (2015) were built in downtown Concord. The increase in parking and new public buildings have strengthened downtown and offer us room for future growth. The new Courthouse is the work of Cabarrus County.
Several years ago, Concord invested in an electric generation plant near King’s Mountain that produces power from natural gas. Because of that move, the electric rates of Concord will remain stable for twenty years to come.
Downtown development
The recent downtown redevelopment actions will reshape our historic center. The Union Street redesign will bring new retail, business, and dining options. This project involves new utilities, sidewalks, and landscaping. Means Avenue is becoming a public plaza next to the Historic Courthouse and the new courthouse.
Until this downtown work is completed, please remember that downtown Concord is still open. These businesses, coffee shops, and restaurants still need customers. There is no better way to watch the creation of the new streetscape than to walk downtown.
In addition, soon new residents will live in over three hundred apartments to be built downtown. In five years, downtown Concord will be a model of enlightened urban redevelopment.
Conclusion
It would have been easier to say “No” to all the above, but by Council action Concord has been positioned to be an even better place to live. Instead of saying, “We have never done this before,” our leaders moved us forward.
Neither Rome nor Concord was built in a day. The excellence of our City has been forged by the work of many leaders making visionary decisions. My hope and expectation are that such leadership continues.
Andy Langford is a member of the Concord City Council and a former pastor at Central United Methodist Church. He previously wrote a series on Cabarrus Communities of Faith for the Independent Tribune.