What I Have Learned: Concord’s history, Part Two

At the beginning of the Twentieth Century, Concord was poised to grow. Textiles were booming and the City offered great opportunity. The Cannons became among the most powerful families in North Carolina. Almost everyone in Concord benefited.
In the past 100 years, Concord has transformed from a mill town to a more diverse community. From 44 textile mills at the turn of the century, Concord today has only one mill remaining.
The Twentieth Century begins
In 1900, the pastor of Central Methodist described the town as “a cultured, liberal, and hospitable parish.” In 1901, the first telephone directory listed 150 phones in town.
The first movie was shown at a traveling carnival in 1901 and in 1907 the first plane landed in Cabarrus County. A horse-racing track stood near where S&D Coffee and Tea now stands, while automobile racing started at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the 1950s.
An "Opera House" on the second floor of the downtown City hall was used by traveling companies for Shakespearean plays and Vaudeville shows. Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley brought their Wild West Show to Concord in 1901. On Church Street North near the current Troutman Restaurant, Oakley “demonstrated her skill with her Winchester even when riding a horse at breakneck speed.”
Reflecting the agricultural base of the area, the public schools were closed for two weeks every fall so that children could help picking cotton and gathering crops.
The banks were full of money. The City's major industries included cotton manufacturing and hosiery mills, bleachery and finishing plants, an ice plant, lumber mills, a foundry and gas plant, and two wholesale grocery houses. While a horse stable remained downtown through the early1950s, cars began to drive the streets.
There were four movie theaters downtown (one with the first air-conditioning in the City).
Race relations
Movie theaters offered separate seating for Blacks and Whites. The first African-American City police officer, Lawrence Evans, was hired in 1952. The hospital was integrated in 1965. The schools were integrated in 1966. A riot occurred in Concord in 1972 when a White store owner shot a Black man for touching a young White woman. The 1976 conviction of Ronnie Long, and now his release from prison, has long been controversial.
Today, our City Council, all employees, community leaders, and citizens are working hard to overcome past injustices. Open dialogue demonstrates a strong commitment to non-discrimination. For example, our Police are actively training officers on fair policing, de-escalation, and crisis intervention.
The City is becoming even more inclusive. Hispanics now almost match the number of African-Americans in town, and a growing Asian population enriches Concord. Less than half of our students in the Cabarrus County School system are White.
Healthcare
In 1891, a four-room hospital was established on Spring Street (now a private home). The first surgery was for breast cancer, and the patient lived for many years.
Charles Cannon started the Cabarrus County Hospital in 1937 with 46 beds, 19 employees, and 8 doctors. Cannon shared his wealth with the people who made his fortune possible. Today, over 4,000 people work at our acute-care, teaching hospital with over 450 beds that offers an amazing array of health services.
Change in leaders
In 1971, “Uncle Charlie” Cannon died. For almost a century, power over the political, religious, and economic systems was held by a few major families.
Everyone should watch the recent movie about the Cannons created by the Cannon Foundation. It is a balanced and comprehensive overview of our community through the lens of this significant family. Today, the Cannon Foundation continues that family’s tradition of generosity to our community.
Henceforth, more people were included in the leadership of the City. Concord was no longer a paternalistic town.
Transition to a new Century
Change sped up. Interstate 85, built in the 1960s (and under continual reconstruction through the present), paralleled the original Indian trading path and became the major transportation link. The City increased in size and population. New businesses including Philip Morris and Concord Mills arrived.
Progress was not a given. Concord has seen setbacks. The Kannapolis mill closed in 2003, putting 4,300 people throughout our community out of work. Barber-Scotia College closed in 2004. In 2007, Cabarrus Hospital was acquired by the Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, now Atrium. The Philip Morris plant closed in 2010. The Great Recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic have brought more challenges.
Yet, the City’s best years are still ahead. We have much to celebrate.
Want to know more history?
Judge Clarence Horton has written extensively about our community. On the Cabarrus County website, he has recorded a number of short videos describing our community.
Again, visit the public library downtown and see the archives room.
Conclusion
Concord has a wonderful past. Yet, the City’s present and future are even more exciting. Next time, what is our City like today?
