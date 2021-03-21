What I Have Learned: Concord’s history, Part Two

Transition to a new Century

Change sped up. Interstate 85, built in the 1960s (and under continual reconstruction through the present), paralleled the original Indian trading path and became the major transportation link. The City increased in size and population. New businesses including Philip Morris and Concord Mills arrived.

Progress was not a given. Concord has seen setbacks. The Kannapolis mill closed in 2003, putting 4,300 people throughout our community out of work. Barber-Scotia College closed in 2004. In 2007, Cabarrus Hospital was acquired by the Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, now Atrium. The Philip Morris plant closed in 2010. The Great Recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic have brought more challenges.

Yet, the City’s best years are still ahead. We have much to celebrate.

Want to know more history?

Judge Clarence Horton has written extensively about our community. On the Cabarrus County website, he has recorded a number of short videos describing our community.

Again, visit the public library downtown and see the archives room.

Conclusion

Concord has a wonderful past. Yet, the City’s present and future are even more exciting. Next time, what is our City like today?

Andy Langford is a member of the Concord City Council. He is a former pastor at Central United Methodist Church. He previously wrote a series on Cabarrus Communities of Faith for the Independent Tribune.