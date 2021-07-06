What I Have Learned: How the Council works

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The primary way the Council guides the City is through the approval of the annual budget. The City’s budget goes from July to June.

To create the budget, in January every department presents to the Council their needs and hopes for the new year. There is much conversation. There are always more requests than funds available. Any of these items may become the City’s expenses.

The Council must also determine its income. While some income comes in through sales taxes and user fees, the primary source of City income is property taxes. Currently, the rate is 48¢ for every $100 of property value, unchanged for over ten years. With each addition penny, the City can raise about $1.4 million.

Concord’s tax rate is among the lowest of any city our size in North Carolina. The City has been frugal and strategically wise in its use of taxpayers’ money.

During 2021-2022, three major priorities of the budget with dedicated funding streams are affordable housing, parks and recreation, and transportation.

Over its history, the City has been quite conservative in its expenses and modest about its income. By law, the City must pass a balanced budget (we cannot use deficit spending). The result is a strong fund balance.