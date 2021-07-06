What I Have Learned: How the Council works

As one of seven Council members, led by our Mayor (who has no vote), we are responsible for setting the goals of our City, establishing policies, and evaluating the effectiveness of our City’s work. Every day, I discover anew how critical this work is to maintain the upward trajectory of our City.
The City of Concord has a North Carolina State Charter that details the powers and limits on the Council. Council members receive regular training about our duties and attend ethics seminars.
Work load
The work of a Council member is steady. Each month, we have dozens of proposals and motions that need conversation and votes. From a simple contract to pave a street to approval of a zoning request to support for an incoming business, all require a specific vote by our Council.
On average, I receive about ten emails a day about City business (from the White House to the governor’s office to local citizens), and the number is increasing. Some of my colleagues receive many more. Most of these emails are full of details that require attention.
The most important emails are internal to the City. Every week and as needed our City Manager sends to the Council an update about City critical activities. This information keeps the Council in the loop on items including public safety and infrastructure activities.
In preparation for our formal meetings each month, Council members receive between 100 to 800 pages of agenda documents to read and review. Because Concord moved to becoming paperless ten years ago, all documents are electronic and open to the public. All the members of the Council do their homework before we enter into the room for our meetings.
The Council has three scheduled meetings a month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of our meetings had been a mixture of electronic and mask-to-mask, with expanded digital access for our citizens. The Council models safe social-distancing. Today, we have moved back into the Council Chamber with face-to-face conversations.
There are specific rules of order and an expectation of decorum at all our meetings.
Monthly meetings are in the Council Chambers in the new City Hall (or online). Typically, all the City department heads are present, along with interested citizens.
First, there are two working sessions (a Tuesday lunch once a month and a Tuesday evening before the regular meeting) to review in advance all motions and hear extended background reports. We hear from staff, contractors, and citizens.
Our Council dives into the details. What is the design of a new park? When will that road be paved? Which homes and developments will receive water and sewer? At this stage, the Council asks questions and receives answers.
On the second Thursday evening of each month, the Council meets to vote on all the above action items. We begin with a Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence, and then open the floor to recognize special people and make proclamations. For example, In June we acknowledged a local Juneteenth Celebration.
Citizens are also invited to speak to the Council both before we begin our business and during open meetings. Rezoning property tends to draw the most public discussion.
When we move to action items, by state law each Council member must vote on every item unless there is a conflict of interest. The public knows how every member votes on every topic.
We also have occasional closed meetings to consider legal and personnel issues, as well as confidential conversations about economic development options. I legally cannot and will not share any of those conversations.
For all of the above, after taxes, I receive less than $650 a month in salary and travel expenses. No special privileges. No gifts. A small cubby in a workroom. I pay the same rate (the senior rate!) as any other citizen when I play golf at Rocky River, the City-owned course. I pay the same tax-rate as all other residents.
None of us are politicians for the money.
Major responsibility
The primary way the Council guides the City is through the approval of the annual budget. The City’s budget goes from July to June.
To create the budget, in January every department presents to the Council their needs and hopes for the new year. There is much conversation. There are always more requests than funds available. Any of these items may become the City’s expenses.
The Council must also determine its income. While some income comes in through sales taxes and user fees, the primary source of City income is property taxes. Currently, the rate is 48¢ for every $100 of property value, unchanged for over ten years. With each addition penny, the City can raise about $1.4 million.
Concord’s tax rate is among the lowest of any city our size in North Carolina. The City has been frugal and strategically wise in its use of taxpayers’ money.
During 2021-2022, three major priorities of the budget with dedicated funding streams are affordable housing, parks and recreation, and transportation.
Over its history, the City has been quite conservative in its expenses and modest about its income. By law, the City must pass a balanced budget (we cannot use deficit spending). The result is a strong fund balance.
After six months of discussion, the final City budget is approved each year in June. We just approved a 2021-2022 budget of $275 million.
For more information about the budget, go to concordnc.gov/budget.
Limits of responsibility
One of my lessons was to understand the areas for which the City is responsible, and not responsible. We can only focus on the areas which we control.
Cabarrus County is responsible for funding schools, the health department, the elections office, the sheriff’s department, and property valuations. The two school boards are responsible for education. The North Carolina Department of Transportation controls the 100 miles of state roads throughout our town, such as Hwy 3, 29, 73, and 601, plus Poplar Tent, George Liles, and Derita Road.
While we all must work together, one body cannot dictate what another government body can or should do.
Open meetings
The Council takes seriously the laws of North Carolina regarding Open Meeting laws. We do not discuss any public business outside the public view. We may talk with each other one-on-one, but we do not huddle together in advance to decide issues.
Our commitment to transparency, however, does make our work a little more difficult. At times, I would have liked to be in touch with my other Council members as a whole to ask their opinion about a topic, but such dialogue is not allowed other than one or two of us talking individually.
Accessibility
All of our City’s leaders are exceptionally accessible to all members of our community. If you have questions, observations, and opinions on any subject, these folks take phone calls, emails, and texts. Come to our Council meetings.
We may take a few days to be back in touch, but we are listening. Talk with us. You can find our contact information on www.concordnc.gov.
Conclusion
The work of the Council is broad and deep. I have discovered that the work is collaborative and collegial. To date, while Council members have had some different perspectives on the items that come to our table, we have worked well together.
Andy Langford is a member of the Concord City Council. He is a former pastor at Central United Methodist Church. He previously wrote a series on Cabarrus Communities of Faith for the Independent Tribune.