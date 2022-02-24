What will it take for COVID to be 'endemic'?

As COVID numbers rapidly decrease in Cabarrus County and the surrounding area, Atrium Health's Dr. Katie Passaretti talked about what it will take for COVID to become a part of the regular respiratory viral season.
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, COVID-related hospitalizations in Cabarrus County have dropped to 64 patients as of Thursday, Feb. 24. That number is cut in half compared to two weeks ago when patient numbers were in the triple digits. The percent positive rate for testing has also taken a steep decline and now rests at 10.7%.
Passaretti, Atrium Health vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist, said Thursday morning that the area continues to see decreases in the COVID-related hospitalizations, new cases per day and percent positives for testing. But she warned that while COVID metrics are declining, those at high risk should still be vigilant.
"It is very encouraging to see the decline in cases, but COVID has made us all humble over the course of the past two years," she said. "Regardless of what community recommendations are out there, people that are at highest risk — again those that are unvaccinated, people with compromised immune systems, those at older ages —should especially at high risk settings, consider to continue to where a mask to protect themselves."
The discussion around masking saw another uptick when the Omicron variant moved in during the holidays and caused schools and communities to consider and in some cases implement masking requirements. Now that numbers are dropping, so are the requirements. Cabarrus County Schools recently voted to make masks optional again. And the neighboring Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate will come to an end Feb. 26.
But as life with COVID continues, Passaretti said people have to make decisions based on their circumstances. Passaretti said she personally wears a marks in high-risk settings to make sure she doesn't bring anything back to her patients.
"I think it's important to think about your own risk to self," she explained. "My risk to myself is pretty low. I don't have medical concerns that put me in a high risk group or an age that puts me in a high risk group. I have been fully vaccinated and boosted. There is a very high likelihood that if I got COVID at this point, I would have mild symptoms and be just fine. But I work with the most susceptible people, so I will continue to wear masks in high risk settings."
Those high risk settings are still indoor, crowded spaces.
Now that Omicron cases are turning that corner, Passaretti said COVID could become part of the normal respiratory viral season like the flu. But the metric that will show when COVID hits that point is hospitalizations.
"The thing that puts our communities most at risk as a whole is if the hospitals get overwhelmed with a higher number of COVID patients and can't give the care that is needed," she explained.
When that happens, hospitals not only have a hard time treating COVID patients, but every other patient that needs care. So far COVID surges have put significant strain on healthcare systems.
"The real question will be, if a new variant appears, monitoring the height of those surges will suggest whether it is endemic or not," she said. "As COVID becomes part of the normal respiratory viral season, that is a sign that it is endemic enough."
Right now hospitalizations due to COVID are down, but that doesn't necessarily mean COVID is entering the norm yet.
Passaretti said she is expecting to see a bump in cases during the spring, but it's unclear how big that bump will be.
Unlike the winter months, group activates and gatherings can be outdoors, which could help limit spread.
As people look to see what a future living with COVID looks like, vaccines has also been a question. Whether or not another booster will be required is still in the early stages of being debated.
For now Passaretti said there is some community protection in place due to vaccines, boosters and even immunity due to past infection. In Cabarrus County, of the eligible population — which includes those ages five and older — 60.5% is partially vaccinated and 56.7% is fully vaccinated.
She said data is clear that the vaccine protects against hospitalization and death, but it also shows that antibodies do decrease over time. But right now, it is a wait and see situation.
"There is reassuring data that vaccines protect against hospitalization and death," Passaretti confirmed. "There are signs that the antibody protection trends down over time and there could be an uptick in milder cases. You can argue that it doesn't really matter once we get that endemic state. But it will be interesting to see what the recommendations are."
Right now the CDC only recommends one booster at least five months after completing the primary COVID-19 vaccination series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna and at least 2 months after receiving the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination.
For those who are immunocompromised, a booster is recommended three months after a third does of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or two months after J&J/Janssen.