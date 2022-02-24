What will it take for COVID to be 'endemic'?

The discussion around masking saw another uptick when the Omicron variant moved in during the holidays and caused schools and communities to consider and in some cases implement masking requirements. Now that numbers are dropping, so are the requirements. Cabarrus County Schools recently voted to make masks optional again. And the neighboring Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate will come to an end Feb. 26.

But as life with COVID continues, Passaretti said people have to make decisions based on their circumstances. Passaretti said she personally wears a marks in high-risk settings to make sure she doesn't bring anything back to her patients.

"I think it's important to think about your own risk to self," she explained. "My risk to myself is pretty low. I don't have medical concerns that put me in a high risk group or an age that puts me in a high risk group. I have been fully vaccinated and boosted. There is a very high likelihood that if I got COVID at this point, I would have mild symptoms and be just fine. But I work with the most susceptible people, so I will continue to wear masks in high risk settings."

Those high risk settings are still indoor, crowded spaces.