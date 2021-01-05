Who is getting, where to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who fall in Phase 1a or Group 1 of Phase 1b can find a vaccination location at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov. But CHA is also holding drive-thru vaccines at the Cabarrus Arena and Events center starting January 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no appointment needed. For more dates, click here.

Rowan County will also begin administering vaccines to Group 1 of Phase 1b Monday, Jan. 11. There will be a drive-thru vaccination clinic held at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, West End Plaza or the old Salisbury Mall. No appointments are necessary and the clinic will be held Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While the vaccine is making its way to more people in Cabarrus County, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen has stated that there is currently a limited supply, meaning it may take several months for the vaccine to be available to in the state. Those in Phases 3 and 4 may have to wait until the Spring to receive vaccinations.

As the vaccine phases are rolled out, CHA has offered volunteer opportunities to the community to help at future vaccine clinics.