Widow’s letters to husband led to book, stage and short film about grief

When Mary London Szpara lost her husband, she began writing letters to him every night to cope with the immense pain. When the letters grew into a thick journal, her friends suggested she publish them as a book.

When the book, called The Loss World, began generating a therapeutic response from others who had experienced loss, too, she was encouraged to take the book into the theatre, with nine female actresses reading the letters in a stage production called The Loss World Monologues.

Now, the letters have evolved once more. This time in the form of a short film called “The Loss World Monologues – Snapshots of Grief & Grace,” and Szpara feels the timing couldn’t be more appropriate for a discussion about grief.

“With COVID, people were a lot more subjected to the sadness of death, and it became a reality in many more homes than we ever expected,” she said. “ So there’s opportunity to be able to reach out to those people and hopefully help in their healing.”