Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to watch for nesting birds

RALEIGH – Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth.

Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urge people to watch where they step on the beach because these birds are very sensitive to human disturbance. Eggs and chicks are well camouflaged and can be unintentionally stepped on and crushed by humans and pets. Getting too close to a nesting bird can cause it to fly off, leaving the eggs or chicks vulnerable to the elements or to predators.

“Birds have their ways of letting you know when you’re too close,” said Dr. Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Diversity Program, wildlife management division. “They’ll call loudly and often fly at you, only pulling up when a foot or so above your head. Some species will pretend to have a broken wing to lure you or other perceived predators away from the nest and chicks.”