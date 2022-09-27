Willard, Farmer and Brayley in new positions with Cabarrus County Schools

Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments. These were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday, Sept. 19.

Erica Williard, Digital Teaching and Learning Coordinator for Cabarrus County Schools, has been named Director of Instructional Technology and Innovation for the district.

Willard joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2001 as a teacher at Winecoff Elementary School. She taught at Winecoff for seven years and served as an inquiry-based science trainer. In 2008, she became the Instructional Technology Facilitator at A.T. Allen Elementary School before moving to the same position at J.N. Fries Middle School in 2013. Since 2015, Erica has been the Digital Teaching and Learning Coordinator for CCS.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master's degree from East Carolina University.

Mickey Farmer, Engineer IV/IT Supervisor for Cabarrus County Schools, has been named Director of Systems Technology and Innovation for the district.

Farmer is an IT professional with 23 years of experience in installing, designing, testing, upgrading, troubleshooting, monitoring and maintaining computer systems.

He began his career with Cabarrus County Schools in 2019 as an Engineer and IT Supervisor. Prior, he had worked with Cabarrus County as Security Systems Administrator since 2015.

Farmer earned a bachelor’s degree from N.C. State University and a master’s degree from American Public University.

Jennifer Brayley, IB Instructional Coach at Concord Middle School, has been named Assistant Principal at West Cabarrus High School.

Brayley began teaching in 1996 as a math and science teacher at Concord Middle School. In 2005, she became the Director of Children's Ministry at Pitts Baptist Church. In 2019, Jennifer returned to Concord Middle in her current position.

She earned both her bachelor’s and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.