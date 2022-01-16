Winter Storm Izzy - Hope you got your bread and milk – somebody did

Appearing as wet spots on a road, black ice is often the result of melting ice and snow that refreezes into thin layers.

Although NCDOT does its best to treat areas that are prone to black ice, it is unpredictable, and most of the time, drivers aren’t aware of it until it’s too late.

Don’t drive unless you absolutely have to do so. The safest way to avoid black ice is to stay off the roads

If you do have to drive, do so at a slow speed and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If You Start to Slide

Don’t panic.

Avoid using your brakes, if possible. If you have to, use them gently. (Apply gentle, steady pressure to anti-lock brakes. For standard brakes that are not anti-lock, pump the brake pedal gently to avoid locking up).

Wait for your vehicle to slow down enough to regain traction before gently accelerating.

For rear-wheel skids, turn the steering wheel in the direction your rear wheels are headed. Instead of focusing on what your vehicle might be headed toward, focus on getting out of the skid.