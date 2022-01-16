Winter Storm Izzy - Hope you got your bread and milk – somebody did

By the time you read this, the winter weather likely will have arrived if forecasts are correct. That means dangerous driving conditions and the possibility of power outages.
Road crews with the state and local governments have been working for several days to pretreat the main roads to try to reduce the icy conditions.
Grocery stores, which were already struggling to keep shelves stocked with some items, have seen the usual run on bread, milk and other essentials that is typical when ice or snow are expected.
Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade and Wreath-Laying ceremony were canceled.
The Independent Tribune also went to press two hours earlier on Saturday to give carriers a little extra time to deliver the paper.
Most local government services were already going to be closed Monday for the MLK Jr. holiday.
The N.C. Department of Transportation and contract crews began preparations to handle a wintry mix from Mother Nature that was expected to bring a variety of precipitation to the Queen City and surrounding areas.
Contract crews focused on pretreatment efforts on interstates in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, and on the Monroe Expressway in Union County. State forces applied brine on other bare pavement routes, including four-lane divided primary roads, then moving to secondary roads. The solution of water and 23% salt is used to pretreat roadways in dry conditions when the temperature is above 18 degrees and can be applied up to 48 hours before a storm.
Crews will be away from their families for the duration of the storm, working in rotating 12-hour shifts until roads are clear. NCDOT encourages the public to stay home and off the roads, so crews have room to clear roads as quickly as possible.
Safety tips if you have to drive
NCDOT proactively plans for winter weather and has crews ready to clear roads, but driving during and after rain, ice or snow can still be dangerous.
Although these guidelines can help prevent a wreck, the only way to be certain of not wrecking is to stay off the roads.
Before Driving
Be sure your vehicle is running well and equipped properly for driving on potentially dangerous roads.
You should have a supply kit that includes an ice scraper, snow brush, extra windshield wiper fluid and anti-freeze and a basic automotive tool kit that includes jumper cables and flares.
Put a supply kit in your trunk in case you get stranded. Include a flashlight, first-aid kit, blanket, shovel, sand (to give tires traction), non-perishable snacks and drinking water and safety flares. You might want to include other items based on your personal needs.
Be sure you have at least a half-tank of gas in your vehicle (short commutes can turn into long ones when a storm hits) and a full reservoir of windshield washer fluid.
Venturing Out
First, don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. If you must:
Slow down and maintain a safe following distance between you and other vehicles. Pass with extreme caution. Excessive speed is the No. 1 cause of wrecks in winter weather.
Do not use cruise control.
Approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution since they accumulate ice first. Do not apply your brakes while on a bridge.
Come to a complete stop or yield the right of way when approaching an intersection where traffic lights are out. Treat this scenario as a four-way stop.
Clear as much snow and ice as possible from your vehicle — from the windows, mirrors, roof, hood, trunk, bumper, headlights and tail lights — to keep it from blowing off and obscuring your view or hitting other drivers’ vehicles.
Drive smoothly, without sudden accelerating, braking or turning.
Black Ice
Appearing as wet spots on a road, black ice is often the result of melting ice and snow that refreezes into thin layers.
Although NCDOT does its best to treat areas that are prone to black ice, it is unpredictable, and most of the time, drivers aren’t aware of it until it’s too late.
Don’t drive unless you absolutely have to do so. The safest way to avoid black ice is to stay off the roads
If you do have to drive, do so at a slow speed and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
If You Start to Slide
Don’t panic.
Avoid using your brakes, if possible. If you have to, use them gently. (Apply gentle, steady pressure to anti-lock brakes. For standard brakes that are not anti-lock, pump the brake pedal gently to avoid locking up).
Wait for your vehicle to slow down enough to regain traction before gently accelerating.
For rear-wheel skids, turn the steering wheel in the direction your rear wheels are headed. Instead of focusing on what your vehicle might be headed toward, focus on getting out of the skid.
For front-wheel skids, shift into neutral and don’t try to steer immediately. When your vehicle begins to slow down, steer in the direction that you want your vehicle to go. Then, put the vehicle into gear and gently accelerate.
If you begin to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide. Applying the brakes will cause you to further lose control of your vehicle.
If You Get Stuck
Don’t spin your wheels (doing so will only dig you in deeper). Instead, turn them from side to side to help clear snow, and then turn the steering wheel so the tires are as straight as possible.
Use a shovel to clear the snow in front of and behind your tires.
Spread cat litter, sand or salt in the cleared areas around your drive wheels.
Another strategy involves rocking the vehicle back and forth. (Check your owner’s manual first; some vehicle transmissions might be damaged using this strategy.) Shift from forward to reverse and back again, using a light touch on the gas pedal. Resist the temptation to spin your wheels.