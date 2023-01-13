Women's Build returns for Habitat Cabarrus

The Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women. Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.

What is the Women’s Build?

Any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to join us. No experience is necessary. Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that you share.

WHAT: Habitat Cabarrus brings back a community favorite, the Women’s Build! https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/2023-women-build

WHO: The 2023 Women Build new home will be for Aiesha a single mother, and her four children.

WHEN: The build is scheduled to Kick off on Feb. 15, and be completed in June 2023 (weather dependent).

WHERE: The Women Build home will be constructed in our Habitat Cabarrus community Magnolia Crossing. This neighborhood is located off McGill Avenue near the intersection of Concord Parkway.

WHY: A Positive & Powerful Message: Women helping Women and building a better community, one house at a time.