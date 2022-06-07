 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wonder Walk a prelude to graduation

  • Updated
  • 0
Wonder Walk

Seniors who will be graduating Saturday from A.L. Brown High School recently took part in the “Wonder Walk.” The seniors visited schools to encourage the students there.

 Kannapolis City Schools

Graduating seniors at A.L. Brown High School recently walked the halls at various Kannapolis City Schools to celebrate and encourage students who will be returning next school year. Graduation for A.L. Brown will be Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Wonder Walk

Graduation for A.L. Brown is Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Wonder Walk

The seniors were happy revisit some of the schools they attended earlier in their academic careers.
Wonder Walk

The seniors were smiling and so were the students who lined the halls to greet them.
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She left Charlotte for a TV job in New York. Now, the ‘perfect job’ is bringing her back.

Anna Kooiman is coming back to Charlotte for the “perfect job.” Kooiman, who left WCCB Charlotte in 2010 for New York to host Fox News’ weekend show, will host a “female-focused” lifestyle show, “Your Day with Anna Kooiman,” on the Bahakel Communications station, she said Thursday. She left Fox News in 2016 after meeting her Australian husband, Tim. They live in Bondi Beach in Sydney, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. distributing monkeypox vaccine to high-risk people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts