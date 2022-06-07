Wonder Walk a prelude to graduation

Anna Kooiman is coming back to Charlotte for the “perfect job.” Kooiman, who left WCCB Charlotte in 2010 for New York to host Fox News’ weekend show, will host a “female-focused” lifestyle show, “Your Day with Anna Kooiman,” on the Bahakel Communications station, she said Thursday. She left Fox News in 2016 after meeting her Australian husband, Tim. They live in Bondi Beach in Sydney, ...