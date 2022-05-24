 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work to begin on new Downtown streetscape in Concord

Streetscape Project

Above is a rendering for part of the Downtown Concord Streetscape project. Contractors will close Barbrick Avenue Southwest for four months as work gets underway on the new streetscape that will enhance outdoor dining and entertainment experiences.

 City of Concord

CONCORD – Downtown Concord, voted one of America’s most charming downtowns, is known for its lively historic district, unique boutiques and local restaurants. Renovations underway will give the beloved downtown district even more curb appeal with enhanced living, dining, and shopping experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy. As the Novi projects continue to take shape, work is scheduled to begin on a new downtown streetscape project. The streetscape work requires contractors to close Barbrick Avenue Southwest to allow construction crews to safely deliver materials.

Beginning Tuesday, May 24, contractors will close Barbrick Avenue Southwest between Union Street S and Spring Street SW. The road will remain closed for approximately four months. During this closure, there will be no through traffic on Market Street SW, however, all businesses will remain accessible to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The City of Concord Nonprofit Center located at 4 Barbrick Avenue Southwest will also remain open and accessible to visitors through the duration of the streetscape project.

For more information about the three residential and mixed-use Novi projects currently under construction in Downtown Concord, and the new downtown streetscape project set to begin soon, visit concorddowntown.com.

