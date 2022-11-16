Wreaths Across America comes to Cabarrus County

CONCORD — The Oakwood Cemetery in Concord has become an Official Location for the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day.

For the first time, Wreaths Across America is being done in Cabarrus County and will join the more than 3,100 participating locations across the country to remember and honor veterans.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Saturday, Dec. 17 — with more than 2 million volunteers coming together.

Wreaths will be placed on Cabarrus County veterans graves Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at noon. Please help remember and honor the veterans at Oakwood Cemetery by sponsoring one of the 1,000 wreaths needed. The goal is to raise enough funds to place 1000 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

Support this effort to honor our local veterans by:

sponsoring wreaths to provide the 1,000 wreaths needed to remember and honor veterans.

helping place wreaths at Oakwood Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 beginning at noon

helping pickup wreaths Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 beginning at 10 AM

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director for Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

All Wreaths Across America Day events are non-political/non-religious events and open to all people. For more information, to sponsor a wreath or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/NC0329

Wreaths Across America at Oakwood Cemetery is proudly being coordinated by Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.