ALLIANCE, Ohio — The University of Mount Union has announced that Taheer Wyatt of Mooresville graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science as part of its 177th Commencement Ceremony on May 13.
More than 530 graduate and undergraduate students participated in the Ceremony held in the Peterson Field House of the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.
Thousands gathered at two separate in-person ceremonies to celebrate the graduate students in the morning and undergraduate students in the afternoon. The event was also livestreamed to friends and family across the country.