Year without a state fair leaves North Carolinians sad, nostalgic

“I love watching people take that first bite, eyes closed, rocking side to side,” she says.

“I will miss my fair family,” she says when I ask her about the biggest emotional loss of the fair. “We always say we’re the ‘dysfunctional fair family.’ To know we’re not going to see each other is hard.”

Daniel’s words stick with me during the following weeks as I talk with more fairgoers, seeking out anecdotes of what people will miss this year. The event is so prone to traffic jams along the highway, to crowds, to lines, to headaches, I think, that perhaps this year off might be a relief to some.

But people who love the state fair really love it, I find.

Jennifer Wood Hopp, a human resources director from Fuquay-Varina, attends the fair about three times every year. She relishes the experience for herself, and for her 8-year-old son.

“It’s something I’m connected to from growing up,” she told me during an Aug. 17 phone call. Her parents always brought her to the fair when she was little. She never stopped going. “The sounds, the smells. I just like the atmosphere.”