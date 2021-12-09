You can help - donate cans of food in the Rotary Can-A-Thon this weekend

Imagine a line of soup cans stretching from downtown Concord all the way to Charlotte-Douglas International airport.
Attorney Wesley Grant and other members of Concord Rotary Club probably never imagined in 1980 when they dreamed up their “Can-A-Thon” to collect food at local Food Town and Bi-Lo stores (remember them?) that it would generate that much food for the hungry or last well into the 21st century.
But 41 years later, Rotarians are still collecting food donations outside of local grocery stores the second weekend in December, and the Can-A-Thon has collected over 333,000 items, which if laid end-to-end would stretch over 26 miles (or 17 and a half laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway). The Can-A-Thon remains one of Concord Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers and a signature holiday event in Cabarrus County.
The 41st annual Concord Rotary Club Can-A-Thon is this weekend at local Harris Teeter grocery stores. Concord Rotary Club and Southwest Cabarrus Rotary Club members will be stationed outside of the stores, asking patrons to buy a few extra items while inside and drop them in the Rotary cart on their way out. All donations are taken to the Salvation Army’s food pantry located on Patterson Avenue in downtown Concord, where they supply food for the hungry and homeless throughout the winter.
Josh Keaton, Captain of the Cabarrus-Stanly Salvation Army command along with his wife Amanda, said that the need is great this year. “Over the past year we have experienced a continual increase in need for financial, food and other emergency services, including our Angel Tree program. We look forward to the Can-A-Thon every year, but it is especially important this year.”
In addition to collecting food donations at the Harris Teeters at the Davidson Corners, Coddle Creek, and Cannon Crossing shopping centers in Concord and the Caldwell Crossing location in Harrisburg, Gibson Mill is helping with the effort for the first time this year. If you won’t be shopping at a Harris Teeter this weekend, you can drop off your food or monetary donations at Cabarrus Brewing Company between 2 and 5 pm on Saturday, or drop your spare dollars in the kettle Concord Rotary Club will be manning outside The Depot antique mall anytime Saturday or Sunday.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Concord Rotary Can-A-Thon chairman Zac Moretz at rotarycanathon@gmail.com. Contact Captain Josh Keaton at josh.keaton@uss.salvationarmy.org to help with the Angel Tree, food pantry or other programs the Salvation Army offers, or go to www.salvationarmycarolinas/cabarrus to donate.