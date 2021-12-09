You can help - donate cans of food in the Rotary Can-A-Thon this weekend

Imagine a line of soup cans stretching from downtown Concord all the way to Charlotte-Douglas International airport.

Attorney Wesley Grant and other members of Concord Rotary Club probably never imagined in 1980 when they dreamed up their “Can-A-Thon” to collect food at local Food Town and Bi-Lo stores (remember them?) that it would generate that much food for the hungry or last well into the 21st century.

But 41 years later, Rotarians are still collecting food donations outside of local grocery stores the second weekend in December, and the Can-A-Thon has collected over 333,000 items, which if laid end-to-end would stretch over 26 miles (or 17 and a half laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway). The Can-A-Thon remains one of Concord Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers and a signature holiday event in Cabarrus County.