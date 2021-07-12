'You don't stop eating in the summertime' -- Local non-profit bridging the gap

Hemphill’s husband still deals with some medical issues, but he is well enough now to be working at Jay M. Robinson High School. Hemphill herself works as an attendance coordinator at West Cabarrus. But she doesn’t forget when organizations like Walking in the Harvest and The House of Hope were there to help her, so she does all she can to give back as much as she can.

“I know the burden and the pain and just having to build up the courage to ask. To stand in that line to get what you need,” she said. “But (it’s a blessing) just being able to meet the need of another family or another child so they don’t have to worry and meet them with a smile and make them welcome to come back.”

The struggles from the pandemic are not over. Unemployment rates are still higher than they have been in years past and many are still struggling with getting enough to eat every day. If one in six children was food insecure in 2016 when there was no pandemic, what must it be like today?

Children every day in both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools qualify for free and reduced lunches and that is true across the state. There will always be children who can’t get enough food and that is certainly not an exception during the summer.

“You don’t stop eating in the summertime,” Hemphill said.