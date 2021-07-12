'You don't stop eating in the summertime' -- Local non-profit bridging the gap

CONCORD — The FDA estimated in 2016 nearly 13 million children in the United States lived in food insecure households. That means nearly one in six children may not have enough access to food to live an active healthy life. But organizations like Walking in the Harvest and the House of Hope in Concord are doing all they can to cut down that number in their communities.
The local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization also got the ear of the CEO of Hunger Free America this week as Joel Berg is traveling the country to highlight food service efforts across the United States. Getting a chance to see these sites in person is very important to his work.
“It’s absolutely vital to get out and see things on the ground,” he said. “There’s no way to feel it and experience and know it just from your desk in New York City where our headquarters are. So we potentially help reinforce to people that they’re cared for and that they’re noticed, and that’s important too to have recognition from a national group. So it’s great for me, (and) hopefully, it’s somewhat good for the site. It’s a lot of work driving 8,000 miles over 22 states, but it’s absolutely worthwhile.”
Berg has already visited all of the New England states and has made trips into Maryland and Virginia as well. After visiting North Carolina on Monday morning, he headed off to South Carolina where he will potentially have meetings in Columbia before visiting other sites along the way.
Berg got the chance through for a couple of hours Monday to visit with those who are running Walking in the Harvest and the House of Hope. He saw the summer camp being held at First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord as well as a site of two emergency food pantries on location.
These two sites are out of six emergency food pantries in Concord, Charlotte, Kannapolis and Badin which are giving out free meals to children and their families throughout the summer.
Aronda Dunlap-Elder is the Overseer of Walking in the Harvest’s Emerging Grateful Global Scholars Camp (E.G.G.S.) She said the sites at First Missionary Baptist Church have fed more than 3,000 meals to children since June 14. The two sites on location will continue to serve meals to the community through Aug. 6.
Additionally, the organization runs Operation Breadbasket year round distributing food to those in need throughout their communities. Getting a chance to show Berg what they do was a surprise for Dunlap-Elder, but it was a welcome one.
“To see him come is good because he can see us hands on,” she said. “A lot of CEOs don’t get to see that part. They don’t get to see the laborers doing the labor, so I really appreciate him coming just to see us work and see how we work and just how we operate.”
Walking in the Harvest and The House of Hope run off of both federal funding as well as private donations. Getting the funding federally comes with a good amount of red tape, but Dunlap-Elder said the organization has been blessed enough to feed who they have needed to especially over the last year where the COVID-19 pandemic brought food insecurity to historic highs.
These organizations are reimbursed by federal funds for all meals they distribute to children 18 and under, but even though they are not paid back for meals they give out to adults, Dunlap-Elder said they are fortunate enough to have the ability to give anyone food who needs it, no matter their age.
Lakeisha Hemphill is the Site Supervisor for E.G.G.S. Summer Meals. She grew up in a single-parent household and herself dealt with food insecurity soon after having her second child in the mid-2000s.
In 2006, one year after having her second child, her husband suffered two strokes and she also had emergency surgery.
“The first stroke he was out of work and it’s like, ‘OK, I think I’ve got it together,’ and then the next stroke is what really hit,” she said. “Just the financial burden — not being able to go to work, not having sick time, not having a short-term disability — so you’re sick but not sick enough. You’re out of work, but not out of work long enough, or just not having the sick time because you’ve been sick before, so finances start to dwindle.
“And then I was hit, so that was another six weeks. So at that time we lost our residence, not homeless, but we had to move, so during that time that was a very transitional period. However, it was ministries that came together, or other organizations that we were affiliated with that reached out. It was hard…but as a parent I had to put my pride aside and make sure that my children and my husband and vice versa, that we were provided for.”
Hemphill’s husband still deals with some medical issues, but he is well enough now to be working at Jay M. Robinson High School. Hemphill herself works as an attendance coordinator at West Cabarrus. But she doesn’t forget when organizations like Walking in the Harvest and The House of Hope were there to help her, so she does all she can to give back as much as she can.
“I know the burden and the pain and just having to build up the courage to ask. To stand in that line to get what you need,” she said. “But (it’s a blessing) just being able to meet the need of another family or another child so they don’t have to worry and meet them with a smile and make them welcome to come back.”
The struggles from the pandemic are not over. Unemployment rates are still higher than they have been in years past and many are still struggling with getting enough to eat every day. If one in six children was food insecure in 2016 when there was no pandemic, what must it be like today?
Children every day in both Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools qualify for free and reduced lunches and that is true across the state. There will always be children who can’t get enough food and that is certainly not an exception during the summer.
“You don’t stop eating in the summertime,” Hemphill said.
She continued: “Pandemic or not schools provide a lot of meals. Teachers provide a lot of supplemental meals that sometimes other families don’t know about. I’ve worked all schools — Pre-K, elementary, middle, high — you foster relationships with your families, your students, and sometimes there are students who have greater needs and, again, the way the system is set up, you’re either poor but not poor enough, or you’re sick but not sick enough, you have a little bit but you don’t have enough and it’s like, ‘My God, where do I get help?’ And so teachers help their students, so definitely in the summer (things like E.G.G.S.) bridge the gap. So you have school, but August to May, June, but what do you do June, July, August until you start? This is the glue that holds it all together.”
These are issues Joel Berg deals with every day. He is trying to not only feed children who need food but is doing his best to convince policy makers to make impacts with legislation.
“We want to really stress the public policy portion of this. A lot of people know the non-profits do great work and deserve attention, but people need to understand programs like this are funded by the federal government and they’ve been expanded by the federal government because of public policy changes,” he said. “So people are so cynical, they think nothing ever changes, or nothing ever matters, and they need to understand more kids are being fed because the federal government took action to make sure kids are being fed and we want to make sure in our other non-federally funded hat to push to get these program extended.”
Berg’s cross-country trip is far from over. Hunger Free America’s fight to feed more children and families is far from over. But the hope is organizations like Walking in the Harvest and The House of Hope will make a lasting impact while the work continues.
“We can make a difference,” Berg said. “We can end hunger in America but we can’t do it through just more food drives. We need to raise wages, make things like healthcare free and childcare affordable and ensure that there is adequate funding for programs like this and things like SNAP to allow people to shop at farmers markets and supermarkets.”
Anyone who is looking for food for their children or communities can do so Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 195 Tournament Drive Southwest at First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord.
Three other locations remain open as well (the location at First Baptist Church in Badin finished up July 9):
- The Heights Ministry, 2137 B Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28216 (Monday through Thursday 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Antioch Baptist Church, 232 Skyland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28025 (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Second Presbyterian Church, 1578 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis 28023 (Monday through Thursday 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)