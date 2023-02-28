CONCORD — More than 160 middle and high school students and mentors from around North Carolina will unite at Jay M. Robinson High School on Saturday, March 4, for the 2022-23 VEX Robotics Competition game, Spin Up, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.

The action-packed event will feature 40 teams who will collaborate with other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges. Participants strive to succeed by strategically executing the game with robots they designed, built, and programmed using VEX V5.

This competition is one in a series of events taking place throughout the year. VEX Competitions represent the world’s largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics programs for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, and colleges.

There are more than 23,000 VEX teams from 58 countries that participate in over 2,300 events worldwide. The competition season culminates each spring with the VEX Robotics World Championship, a highly anticipated event that unites top qualifying teams from local, state, regional, and international events who strive to secure the title of World Champions.

“Watching these innovative students design and build a robot from simple design renderings to being on the competition field is extraordinary. The opportunity for the students to compete with their peers and learn from each other is truly inspiring. The season and this event help prepare students with the skills they need to become tomorrow’s leading problem solvers and innovators,” said David Parisi, Cabarrus County Schools VEX Director of Operation.

The VEX Robotics Competition serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills, such as teamwork, ingenuity, and project management. These skills are honed through building robots and collaborating with likeminded students from the community.

Another competition next week

More than 140 VEX IQ Competition students and mentors from around North Carolina will unite at Hickory Ridge Middle School on Saturday, March 11, for the VEX IQ Competition Slapshot State Championships, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.

The action-packed event will feature 36 teams who will collaborate with other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges.

Elementary competition last weekend

More than 140 elementary school VEX IQ Competition students and mentors from around North Carolina competed at Harold E. Winkler Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the VEX IQ Competition Slapshot State Championships, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.

The event featured 36 teams who will collaborate with other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges. Participants strive to succeed by strategically executing the game VEX IQ Competition Slapshot, with robots they designed, built, and programmed using VEX IQ.

More information is available at roboticseducation.org.