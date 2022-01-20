Young minds get full SEA LIFE experience at Charlotte-Concord aquarium

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program opens with a story time before kids go into the aquarium. Jackson said that it by design.

"Usually the story time just get's them ready to get their energy moving so that when they go into the aquarium their interested in seeing the animals and might even compare or look out for one they learned about in the book. It can be pretty early for the kids, so this just helps get them moving and interested," Jackson explained.

Once they go inside, kids are able to head to the touch pool where they can feel a real sea star.

"Whenever you have a child that might be afraid to touch a sea star, by the end, they just want to touch every single sea star in the tank and you see their wonderment grow," Jackson said.

As kids move through the aquarium, Jackson is able to answer questions about each animal. Kids can also see a dew aquarium favorites like the puffer fish who is notorious for loving selfies and might even blow a few kisses and Neptune the sea turtle who is just as notorious for naps.

As the program winds down, kids go into craft time before a dance party.