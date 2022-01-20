Young minds get full SEA LIFE experience at Charlotte-Concord aquarium

Little sea stars are having their own moment to shine now that SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord's toddler time has returned.
A program that started last year, Little Sea Stars offers an opportunity for the youngest, yet curios minds to spends some special time at the aquarium all to themselves Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to noon. The program kicked off Jan. 18 and will run through Feb. 10.
Kids ages 7 and younger, along with their guardians, will be able to participate in story time, explore the aquarium, create a craft, touch a sea star and maybe even have advance party all before the aquarium is open to the general public.
The program first started a year ago and was rather successful, SEA LIFE's Lindsay Carr said, which is why the aquarium brought it back.
Admissions Manager Jasmine Jackson said some of the things she loves is watching kids learn something new and maybe step out of their comfort zones during toddler time.
"For me it's specifically reading," Jackson said. "When I was little, I wasn't a good reader at all. Seeing the enthusiasm on some kids faces or asking a question and the kids being really excited about the answer, I love just talking to these kids. It is genuinely the best thing in the world."
The program opens with a story time before kids go into the aquarium. Jackson said that it by design.
"Usually the story time just get's them ready to get their energy moving so that when they go into the aquarium their interested in seeing the animals and might even compare or look out for one they learned about in the book. It can be pretty early for the kids, so this just helps get them moving and interested," Jackson explained.
Once they go inside, kids are able to head to the touch pool where they can feel a real sea star.
"Whenever you have a child that might be afraid to touch a sea star, by the end, they just want to touch every single sea star in the tank and you see their wonderment grow," Jackson said.
As kids move through the aquarium, Jackson is able to answer questions about each animal. Kids can also see a dew aquarium favorites like the puffer fish who is notorious for loving selfies and might even blow a few kisses and Neptune the sea turtle who is just as notorious for naps.
As the program winds down, kids go into craft time before a dance party.
"We did the dance party yesterday and that was the most energy I have had at work, it was a mini workout," Jackson joked.
Tickets are available and to learn more or purchase a ticket, go to: https://www.visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord/whats-inside/events-experiences/little-sea-stars/