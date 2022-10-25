Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation supports WeBuild establishing community advisory board

The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is supporting WeBuild Concord's effort to form a community advisory board to ensure its policies and projects reflect the needs of residents and partners. The step comes when several construction projects are about to begin in parts of Concord.

The Lincoln Street Townhome Project groundbreaking will occur in November, in addition to single-family home projects at the end of this month. WeBuild is also under contract to purchase a former church on Kerr Street Northwest for affordable loft apartments and mixed-use space in addition to a senior facility on Corban Avenue with the city of Concord's Housing Department. Thus, the formation of the advisory board is timely.

“With over $10 million in projects coming to fruition, we need to ensure we have more community input,” said Dr. Patrick Graham, CEO of WeBuild. “Equitable housing and collective impact models should have voices from various walks of life if we are to be an inclusive and effective builder of people and homes.”

Maurice “Mo” Green, executive director of the ZSR, and his board agree. “The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is proud to support WeBuild's work to provide equitable and affordable housing for Concord's residents,” he said. “With a grant from our Community Progress Fund, WeBuild will establish a Community Advisory Committee and outreach program to ensure residents are involved in shaping the organization's policies and projects. By truly partnering with community members, we are confident WeBuild will achieve an even greater impact.”

With an initial $30,000 investment from ZSR, WeBuild will begin member recruitment in November.

The Advisory Board will have up to 20 members. This is in addition to the expanded 15 member board seats, up from seven, approved by WeBuild's board of directors earlier this year.

“We thank ZSR for their vision and support of equity and justice initiatives,” said Graham. “All families and children need to live and grow in communities of opportunity. If they do well, we all do well.”