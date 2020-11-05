 Skip to main content
Zion Hill to host Free COVID-19 testing event
  • Updated
CONCORD — Zion Hill AME Zion Church will hold free COVID-19 testing Saturday, November 14. 

Sponsored by Pastor Laticia Hill Godette and Ottendorf Laboratories, the church will have free COVID-29 testing November 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Those who wish to be tested will have the option to chose from a saliva, nasal and cheek swab test. 

Testing will be available on a first come first served basis. Masks will be required at the event. 

Parking will be available in the church's parking lot. 

A free bowl of chili will be available and there will be visa gift card giveaways. 

Event location: 76 Skipwith St. SW Concord, NC 28025

