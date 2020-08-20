Lost a father and friend: family plans for future without him

KANNAPOLIS – The family of Jeremiah Williams – who was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking home from his job – is trying to prepare for his children’s future without him.
Williams, 26, was killed the morning of July 20 while walking home from his job at the Amazon facility in Kannapolis. He had moved to North Carolina over a year ago to be closer to his mom. He had been working in an Amazon facility in Charlotte before moving to the Kannapolis location. It was his first day at the facility.
Williams shared an 8-month-old daughter with Shanice Givens. She said she still feels numb. Her daughter lost a father, but she lost a friend, she said.
“I am still in a state of shock,” Givens said. “I don’t think my mind has wrapped around it yet. You think, ‘I just saw you. We just joked around.’”
At the time of Williams’ death, he was about to have a second child with his girlfriend India Wilson. Their son was born the week after his death. Givens and Wilson had both talked the morning of his death.
“India and I were talking that very morning about the birth,” Givens said. “India said she felt off.”
Later that day, Wilson was given the news by police that Williams had been killed.
“When the police came and told me, I instantly thought, ‘This isn’t real,’” she said. “We only had one more week so that he could meet his son. That thought still lingers in my head every day. He had one more week.”
Both Givens and Wilson said that Williams loved being a father. His, Zolida Solé Anastasia Givens Williams, lived with Givens in New York, where Williams was originally from. But although they weren’t physically together, he was still there, Givens said.
“Even without us being in the same state, he always made sure she had what she needed,” she said. “He called her, ‘my queen’.”
Givens said Williams and his daughter were best friends, and since he moved to North Carolina, they video called often. With his son on the way, he made sure to plan out his time.
“He was very diligent,” Givens said. “He knew once the baby got here, his time would be split. We were planning out when he would come here and when our kids could meet and interact together. India and I are very close.”
Wilson said that, while Williams was already a parent, he still had new parent jitters.
“He was so excited he didn’t know what to do with himself,” Wilson said. “What was even more exciting was somehow he already knew we were having a son. And he was right.”
Both women said Williams wanted to provide for his family to ensure his children had better opportunities. While in New York, he struggled to find a stable job. But once he moved to North Carolina, Wilson said he found success with Amazon.
“He had always wanted to work at Amazon,” Wilson said. “He was finally able to this year, and he absolutely loved it. It was like his home away from home. He was good at everything he did there – so good that he ended up doing just about every job there was.”
Outside of work, he loved photography, Givens said.
“Jeremiah started photography in a high school program. Someone gave him a camera, told him to shoot and since then that is all he has done.”
When he lived in New York, he took photos around his neighborhood in the Bronx. While he loved photography, he didn’t have the means to go to school for it. That was one of the reasons why he wanted to provide for his family, Givens said. He wanted to give both his daughter and son better opportunities.
To help keep that going, Givens and Wilson have set up a GoFundMe for their children.
“I know what it feels like to be restricted due to lack of monetary funds,” Givens said.
They plan to save that money until their children are old enough to look at colleges and career paths.
“I hope it provides some relief for my son when he’s older and going out into the world to become his own person,” Wilson said. “My son will never know his father. He’ll miss out on that bond that should be being built right now. I’m praying I’m able to build the same future that any child would be able to have even with just one parent.”
Givens said that she knows this will shape the life of her daughter, but she still wants her to have opportunities.
Both mothers agreed that they want their children to know one another;
“We want to make sure that our children are in each other’s lives,” Givens said. “We are all about family.”
And while Williams will not be there, they will keep his memory in their children’s lives.
“I plan on telling my son about his father any chance I get,” Wilson said. “I’ll be playing The Weekend’s music constantly as that was his favorite artist. I’m going to print every picture, save every video I have of us laughing and show him once he’s old enough to understand. Even though he’s not physically here with us, my son will know his father.”
Givens said that she has been trying to track down and save every voice note, text and videos she has of Williams, especially those of him with his daughter.
“I don’t know how this is going to affect her,” Givens said. “But I know it is going to shape her life.”
The GoFundMe set up as a college fund for his children is located here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeremiah-last-wish/share
