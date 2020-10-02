Love for the Game: After reluctantly getting into the sport, Garcia now sees soccer as pathway to success

“Passing is my thing,” Garcia explained. “Goals are cool, but you can’t score if you don’t get a pass to score. With everybody on our team, half our goals wouldn’t be scored without the rest of us.”

In addition to his play, Wagner said it’s that team-focused mentality that truly makes Garcia a standout.

“He’s kind of a natural leader,” Wagner said. “He’s a lead-by-example type kid. He’s not really vocal or anything, but he’s all business when he’s on the field.”

Concord Academy especially benefited from that leadership last fall, when it finished second in the Metrolina Conference before going on a tear and taking the league’s tournament championship.

The run ended with a disappointing overtime loss to Forsyth Country Day in the quarterfinals of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs.

The 2019 burst was an exhilarating time for himself and the Eagles, Garcia said, but now he won’t be satisfied unless the 2020 campaign ends with them hoisting the NCISAA trophy.